A couple in Dormaa Ahenkro has named their newly born baby boy after Black Stars captain Dede Ayew

The couple's gesture follows an earlier declaration by Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyemang Badu that such an honour will be bestowed on Dede

Photos and a video from the outdooring ceremony have emerged online showing some scenes at the venue

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II has fulfilled his promise to give Andre 'Dede' Ayew a 'godson'.

Dede and other leading members of the Black Stars recently visited Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region to partake in a ceremonial match.

At a durbar to welcome Dede and his team, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu declared that the first male child to be born at the Dormaa Hospital will be named after the Black Stars skipper.

The Dormaahene has fulfilled his promise to get a child named after Dede Ayew Photo source: @SaddickAdams

The Dormaahene, the owner of Aduana Stars FC, also promised to provide financial help to educate that child until he completes university.

Dormaa couple names baby boy after Dede Ayew

According to sports broadcaster Saddick 'Obama' Adams, the first male child after the Dormaahene's declaration was born on June 23 to one Appiah Tuffuor and his wife.

Just as the revered paramount chief had suggested, the couple agreed to name their child after the former Nottingham Forest star.

A naming ceremony was held at Dormaa on July 16, 2023, with a large crowd gathering to witness the outdooring. The boy has been named Andre Dede Ayew Jnr.

The Dormaahene donated an undisclosed amount to Dede Ayew Jnr's family and reiterated his promise to help cater for the child up to maturity age.

Photos and a video of the naming ceremony were shared on Twitter by Saddick Adams. (See them below).

The photos and video got some football fans applauding the gesture and wishing the boy to play football too.

