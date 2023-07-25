Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has taken a swipe at critics of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The private legal practitioner labelled her critics as hypocrites for attacking the former minister over her alleged stolen $1 million, €300,000

He spoke on Wontumi TV, where he stated that Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million is someone's chicken change

Private legal practitioner Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has lashed out at critics of the theft incident at the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The outspoken legal brain labelled individuals attacking the former minister as hypocrites.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw dares minister's critics

He claimed on Wontumi TV that many Ghanaians had large sums of money hidden in their homes.

".... Ghanaians' hypocrisy, you are all hypocrites, the money you have stashed away in your various residences...But you're treating Cecilia Dapaah as if she's done a crime. If you like, let us start with every politician in this country,'' he said, per Pulse Ghana.

Lawyer Ampaw further stated that Cecilia Dapaah's $1 million is someone's chicken change.

Mr Logic jabs Cecilia Dapaah's critics

In a similar story, artiste manager Mr Logic heavily descended on the critics of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Speaking on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Mr Logic, also an entertainment pundit, confidently stated that the former minister's critics have a poverty-stricken mentality.

On Friday, July 21, it emerged that two house helps of the now-resigned minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and several millions of Ghana cedis at the former minister's residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

