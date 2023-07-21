NDC's National Women's Organiser Dr Hannah Bissiw has got married in a beautiful tradtional wedding

The colourful wedding ceremony came off on Thursday, July 20, 2023, was a green and yellow themed event

Lovely photos and a video from the ceremony have emerged on social media showing beautiful scenes

Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, the National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has got married.

Dr Bissiw got maried to her handsome partner in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Details about the wedding and the man she marrried are sketchy but YEN.com.gh has found some photos and a video circulating on social media.

The images show the wedding to be a yellow and green themed ceremony with a lot exciting moments.

Hannah Bissiw rocks yellow kente with bridesmaids at her wedding

In a video sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture dressed in a yellow kente dress.

She was preceded by her bridesmaids who rocked the same colour of kente and went arpund the room to greet those present.

Dr Bissiw, who is in her second term as NDC's Women's Organiser, and her team danced to Wande Coal and R2Bees' Kiss Your Hands which was quickly transitioned to Ofori Amponsah's Sardine.

Latest bride Hannah Bissiw twins in green with her husband

Photos shared by the blogger showed Dr Bissiw, who is also a former MP for Tano South in the Ahafo Region, rocking a green kente outfit with shades of yellow. Her groom also rocked a kaftan made with the same green material.

In one of the photos, the couple stood in a loved-up position while the other had the man sitting with his bride standing right by him.

It's Hannah Bissiw's 2nd marriage

Thursday's wedding happens to be the second time Dr Bissiw is getting. She was once married to a Janmaica-based doctor called Francis Kpormego.

Dr Bissiw's marriage to Dr Kpormego gained prominence in 2014 when the Daily Guide reported that her husband had gifted her a Toyota Land Cruiser on her birthday.

