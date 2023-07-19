On-air personality Tima Kumkum has shared some yet-to-be-seen photos from her wedding online

The photos showed the Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter glowing and flaunting her wedding ring

After seeing his wife's post, Tima's husband, Dominic Duodu, replied with a lovely poem which got her blushing

Broadcaster Tima Kumkum, known in private life as Cynthia Tima Duodu (nee Yeboah), has released new images from her wedding.

Tima, a presenter at Adom TV and Hitz FM, married in a beautiful wedding ceremony over the weekend.

As reported earlier, Tima and her husband, Dominic Duodu, started their wedding with a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Photos from the traditional wedding showed lovely scenes at the green-themed ceremony.

Two days later, they tied the knot in a beautiful and well-attended white wedding. Many photos and videos emerged online showing many lovely moments.

Tima Kumkum releases more unseen photos from her wedding

Following Saturday's white wedding, Tima has taken to Instagram to release more images of her special day.

The photos had her rocking a white robe just before she dressed up in her wedding gown. In one of them, she was seen smiling and flaunting her ring.

Sharing the photos, Tima proudly introduced herself as a married woman saying:

"My name is Mrs Cynthia Tima Duodu. Good morning my people, it’s mid-week, remain blessed for the rest of the week, May you have a course to celebrate."

Tima Kumkum's husband replies her post with a lovely poem

Moments after she shared the post, Tima's husband came to the comment section with a heartwarming reply.

In what looks like a short poem he proclaimed his love for Tima and described her as his best half.

What we have is timeles, My love is endless, And with this ring I, Say to the world, You're my every reason,You're all that I believe in, With all my heart I mean every word. MY BEST HALF Mrs Duodu, he said.

Mr Duodu's poem under the post triggered a quick response from his wife. She said:

"@dominic_duodu my world , my accountability partner, my ride or die , you complete me , Mr Duodu I love you ❤️."

Tima Kumkum and her bridesmaids defy the rain at her traditional wedding

Meanwhile, one of the standout moments at Tima's traditional wedding was when she defied the rain to get on the dancefloor.

Moving in the company of her star-studded bridal comprising of her broadcasting colleagues Sister Sandy, Becky, Fire lady, and actress Habiba Sinare, Lady Harriet, among others, Tima showed off some sleek dance moves.

A video showed Tima's bridal train dressed in orange-coloured outfits. They led her to the dancefloor and surrounded her as she showed her skills.

