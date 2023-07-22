Sarkodie has hit 1 million subscribers on the video streaming platform YouTube, an achievement that has impressed many

The successful rapper is the first Ghanaian musician to attain this feat, speaking on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, he thanked his fans

Sarkodie fans on Twitter were excited about the achievement and hailed him as the Landlord of Ghanaian music

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has reached an incredible milestone in his music career by becoming the first Ghanaian musician to amass a whopping 1 million subscribers on the renowned video streaming platform YouTube. This remarkable achievement has not only amazed his fans but has also highlighted his dominance in the music industry.

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

In an interview on the popular podcast Way Up With Angela Yee, Sarkodie expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He acknowledged that without their loyalty and dedication, such a remarkable feat would not have been possible. The rapper said he did not really keep up with such updates, revealing that he got informed by his fans.

The news of Sarkodie's accomplishment sent ripples of excitement among his ardent followers on Twitter. They flooded the social media platform with messages of joy and congratulations, hailing him as the Landlord of Ghanaian music. The term Landlord is often used in reference to Sarkodie, as it affectionately highlights his dominant and influential position within the Ghanaian music scene.

Sarkodie Fans hail him

emkay_jnr said:

1st Ghanaian artist to reach 1 million subscribers on YouTube, Landlord for a reason, King Sarkodie will al

wuuhuuu1 commented:

Sarkodie just hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube . A Twi rapper o.

Bobby_Filson said:

The Greatest Musician Ghana has ever seen for a reason ! Landlord , Asaase woara

Sarkodie talks about Yvonne Nelson

During the same interview, Sarkodie finally addressed his reply to Yvonne Nelson's claims against him in her memoir.

Sarkodie released a song, Try Me, to tell his side of the story, especially his role in terminating his baby with Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper says that he never intended for the diss song to go public.

Source: YEN.com.gh