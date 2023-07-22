Sarkodie, during an interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, opened up about his reply to Yvonne Nelson in the song Try Me

The Ghanaian musician said his wife's reaction to the whole saga took him by surprise as she was very cool about it and supportive

Sarkodie became a topic of discussion when Yvonne Nelson revealed in her memoir that she had amorous relations with the rapper years back, which even resulted in the termination of a pregnancy

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie in an interview on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, shared his thoughts on the controversial song Try Me, where he addressed Yvonne Nelson's revelations. The renowned rapper shed light on how his wife's surprising reaction and support during the matter left a lasting impression on him.

The renowned rapper became the talk of the town after actress Yvonne Nelson disclosed in her memoir about their past romantic relationship, which also led to the heartbreaking termination of a pregnancy. In response to her revelations, Sarkodie released the song Try Me, expressing his feelings and side of the story.

During the interview, Sarkodie opened up about the emotions that surrounded the creation of the song. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation and how challenging it was to address such private matters on a public platform. Nevertheless, he felt it was necessary to tell his truth and provide his perspective on the events that transpired between them.

According to Sarkodie, what stunned him during the period, was the reaction of his wife, Tracy, to the entire saga. He expressed admiration for her and how cool and understanding she was during that trying time. He added that she was rather concerned about his well-being and how the issue would affect him.

