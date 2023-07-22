The ending week has proven to be an exhilarating and interesting one, with many interesting things happening in the world of entertainment

From Major Maxwell Mahama's wife's memoir, DJ Switch stunning Ghanaians with her Twi acting skills, to McBrown turning heads with her beautiful kente, the week was nothing short of drama and excitement

There were other happenings that made the week very eventful, and YEN.com.gh is here with the stories that made highlights and generated a lot of buzz online

As the sun sets on another eventful week in Ghana, YEN.com.gh brings you a compilation of the major and intriguing stories that captured the nation's attention. From stories of resilience and laughter to stunning fashion choices and thought-provoking perspectives on success, the past week had it all.

Major Maxwell Mahama's Wife's, DJ Switch Photo Source: djswitch, babara_maham (Instagram)

Barbara Mahama shares widowhood journey in new Memoir

Barbara Mahama, the wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, released a memoir titled Resilience! Reflections From A Widow's Diary. The book delves into her experiences as a widow after her husband's tragic lynching in Denkyira Obuasi six years ago. Major Mahama, an army officer, was brutally killed in a mob attack while on duty.

DJ Switch's TikTok video delights Ghanaians

The talented young DJ Switch, who now resides in the US, delighted Ghanaians with a hilarious TikTok video. In the video, she skillfully acted out a popular Twi sound from a Ghanaian movie, showing her natural talent for comedy and leaving viewers in stitches.

Nana Ama McBrown stuns fans with repeated Kente dress

Nana Ama McBrown wowed her followers by wearing a stylish kente dress on Onua Showtime. The blue corseted kente dress had previously caught the public's attention, but McBrown effortlessly rocked it again during the show's teaser shoot.

Young man gets many teary as he weeds vast land alone

Elijah Ayara, a young Ghanaian man, gained online fame after a video of him single-handedly weeding a vast land in one day went viral. In the video, Ayara challenged the belief that hard work guarantees success, expressing that if it were true, he would have already achieved great success. His thought-provoking words sparked discussions on social media.

Arnold Asamoah shares his aviation job

Entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah made headlines after finally revealing his other profession. Rumours about his involvement in the aviation industry emerged following a scuffle with musician Shatta Wale, during which he was labelled a lowly critic. Asamoah put the speculations to rest by sharing a video that showcased his work in aviation.

These major stories from Ghana shook the nation, touching on themes of resilience, humour, fashion, success and more.

