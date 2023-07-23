Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is a proud father of two adorable children with two strong women

He has a daughter with his first girlfriend during his days as a young musician called Bandana

Shatta Wale and Michy also share an eight-year-old son, Majesty, who is an epic replica of his father

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has a thriving family under his firm leadership. The musician does not waste any opportunity to show off his children.

Shatta Wale had his first child, Cherrisa, with Eden Akosua Dufia Kyei, in 2010. Despite their short-lived romance, they remain friends instead of enemies.

Although Michy and Shatta Wale's relationship turned sour, it yielded a beautiful product in the person of their son, Majesty.

A collage of Majesty, Shatta Wale and Cherissa

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and son Majesty twin in Mickey Gucci

Nine years ago, the dancehall artiste and his son, Majesty, stepped out in cute matching outfits. In the video, they spent quality time together while driving to buy ice cream.

Shatta Wale flaunts hidden daughter on her 13th birthday

Earlier this year, Shatta Wale's daughter became a teenager. The dancehall artiste shared her photos on Facebook to celebrate her milestone. He promised to buy her a Range Rover on her 16th birthday.

Shatta Wale spends time with Majesty and Cherissa in the studio

After recently reuniting with his son and daughter, Shatta Wale took them to his studio, where all the magic happens. They spent time having fun on the drums. He also recorded a message for parents, sharing some key takeaways from his nurturing style.

Shatta Wale advised parents to allow their children to express themselves. He added that parents should provide guidance but not stifle the child.

Shatta Wale explains why he supports DopeNation music

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale's reasons for being DopeNation's biggest fan.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste revealed to YEN.com.gh that he shares the music duo's music ideology.

According to Shatta Wale, DopeNation's Gboza's hit song should have been nominated for the Best Afrobeat Award at the 2023 VGMA.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh