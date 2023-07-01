Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale surprised his fans with photos of his teenage daughter

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, whom he shares with Michy, is his most-known child

The dancehall artiste vowed to buy her a Range Rover on her 16th birthday

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, known as Shatta Wale in showbiz, uncovered his hidden daughter on her birthday.

Many expressed their surprise about not knowing that their idol had a teenage daughter who comes before his son's Majesty.

Cherissa, as he fondly called her, turned a big 13 on July 1, 2023.

A collage of Shatta Wale and his daughter, Cherissa

Source: Facebook

With all the fracas about Sarkodie's alleged pregnancy termination in 2010, many pointed out that Shatta Wale chose to keep his pregnancy.

After some calculations, Ghanaians praised Shatta Wale for deciding to keep his daughter alive.

Shatta Wale posted beautiful photos of his daughter, captioning it:

Happy birthday to my firstborn, Cherissa. You have grown so fast. On your 16th birthday, I am buying you a Range Rover. Live life for me, and don't ever be down-spirited. Daddy loves you so much !!!

Ghanaians react to photo of Shatta Wale's firstborn daughter

Within a few hours, Shatta Wale's birthday post for his daughter received over 5k organic likes and 600 comments. The Shatta Movement came out in their numbers to wish the "Shatta Princess" a happy birthday.

Sarfo Stephen commented:

Happy birthday, princess. Daddy and his fans love you. Just learn hard for us.

Max Tyme commented:

Ooohhh, okay so In 2010, you accepted to keep yours .. wow Anyways happy birthday to her

Kobby Owusu Dankwah commented:

Seisei de3, you are the saint of the moment and the most respectful artist. On God! 4lyf is 4lyf.

Mike Perez commented:

Sarkodie would have been saying the same if he had not driven Yvonne to the clinic. Kabutey respect yourself Happy birthday SM Princess

