Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale reunited with his children for the first time since he separated from their mothers

The occasion was also the first time Majesty and Cherissa met and got to know each other as siblings

Shatta took the opportunity to advise parents on how to bring up talented children

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known as Shatta Wale, sang his children's praises when he met them all together got the first time.

Shatta Wale had not seen his son, Majesty, since his separation from his mother, Michy, in 2019.

He posted a video advising parents on how to train their children while hanging out with his children on TikTok.

According to Shatta Wale, parents should allow children to be themselves while providing the needed guidance.

These are my kids. They are not your normal kids. These are super-talented kids. They listen to the kind of music they want to listen to. This is how we need to love our kids. Give them the freedom and space also to do what they want even though we will be directing them and showing them how to be humble and respectful.

Peeps react to Shatta Wale's advice on how to nurture intelligent kids

Shatta Movement fans pointed out the familiarity between Shatta Wale and his children. They commented on how Majesty acted like his father in the video.

Solomon pasico171

This is nice meerrhhn. I'm not a Shatta Wale fan, but this is beautiful, Family should always come first. Everytime.

sistyy commented:

Eiiii the girl looks so much like Shatta paaaoo.

Winiray Maame commented:

Herrr this majesty boy go pass u oo shatta . He is smart.

DonSmart commented:

Who else saw the attitude of the dad in the son ?? Gidigidi like that

