US Cremonese and Black Stars forward Felix Afena Gyan is the proud owner of a brand-new Ranger Rover

The striker recently attended a training session at the University of Ghana, riding in the posh car

He shared a video of his journey to training which has earned him admiration from social media users

Ghana international Felix Afena Gyan has released a brand new Range Rover for personal use.

Afena Gyan recently stepped out in the expensive car and shared a video on his official Instagram account. He was headed for personal training at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In the video, the 20-year-old who plays for US Cremonese in the Italian Serie B was spotted driving with another guy in the passenger's seat.

Felix Afena Gyan was spotted riding in a new Range Rover photo source: @ohenegyanfelix9

Moments later, Afena Gyan arrived at the training venue and joined others to start the training. A Shatta Wale song titled Nobody Go Talk played along with the video.

Sharing the video, the once darling boy of Jose Mourinho at AS Roma shared some words of motivation by urging his fans to:

Trust the process

Watch below for the video as shared on his page @ohenegyanfelix9:

Video of Afena Gyan's ride and training earns him praise

The video shared by Afena Gyan has got many admiring him for various reasons. While some thought his training was impressive, others liked his choice of music. There were also those who agreed with his words of motivation.

_dannyboy56 said:

This guy is really cool in person…..nice meeting you ma gee❤️

quarme_anglogold said:

Top Notch Striker!!!

sikabeba_yoma said:

One love from the SM CAMP ❤️❤️

se_lorm9 said:

Trust the process……you gonna be bigggggggerr sooon

