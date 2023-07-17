Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has proven that she is the queen of showbiz as she proudly repeats her dress

The Onua Showtime host wore a puff-sleeved kente that accentuated her curves and glamorous hairstyle

Some social media users have commented after the TV host repeated her look for a live TV show

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has impressed her fans after repeating one of her fashionable kente dresses on live TV.

The style influencer looked exquisite in a kente dress she wore for the Onua Showtime teaser video on Sunday, July 16, 2023, as she hosted top female gospel musicians on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown, Amy Newman and Ohemaa Mercy look stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one boldly repeated the frontal wig and gold bracelet to complete her look as she performed with the guests.

Watch the short video of Nana Ama McBrown showing off impeccable dance moves on Onua Showtime

The 45-year-old screen diva Nana Ama McBrown joined veteran musician Amy Newman and Ohemaa Mercy as they performed on the Onua Showtime program.

Watch the Onua Showtime teaser video

The talented television presenter Nana Ama McBrown wowed her fans with her looks and flawless makeup for the Onua Showtime promotional video.

Some social media has commented as Nana Ama McBrown repeats her kente dress on Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vida Antwiwaa Asiedu stated:

This show she is the proper owner of the dress

Makafui Ackah stated:

Was the dress disposable?

Maame Ama Kyema stated:

Did she borrow it?

Alexander Kojo Boateng stated:

Is it a crime to wear your dress

Mercy Melody stated:

You that ask the question, don't you repeat your clothes? As if it is news or she is not supposed to repeat clothes

Lawrence Sarfo Bless stated:

Repetitive dressing means that the dress or cloth belongs to you and you didn't hire it.

Nana Konadu Agyemang stated:

That means the kente is for her; what is wrong with repeating clothes? Can this solve the hardship in the country??? Mede3 3k)m de me oo...

Source: YEN.com.gh