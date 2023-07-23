Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown blocked questions from a reporter on the red carpet of Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana movie premiere

McBrown refused to share her opinion on Yvonne Nelson's memoir while on camera

She pointed out that Yvonne Nelson's book was not the reason for their gathering

Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrown swiftly stopped questions about Yvonne Nelson's memoir with the excuse that nobody knows tomorrow.

According to the Onua TV presenter, she would not comment on Yvonne Nelson's memoir because the future of everyone's story is uncertain.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir stirred much debate in the country as she bared some of her most profound streets with the world.

Firmly, Nana Ama McBrown refused to join public commentary on I Am No Yvonne Nelson when a reporter threw questions about the memoir at her.

I don't know anything. I would never answer that. It's not part of this. We are here for the movie Coming To Africa. Don't ask because we both don't know what the future holds. I have done and said so many things—some of them I regret. And so, moving on, you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's response to Yvonne Nelson's book

Many agreed that McBrown's response was the best for the reporter. They applauded her for staying mature and wise.

Lilian Chinasa Njoku commented:

Smart response. I love her maturity.

Hannah Addo Boahene commented:

Sis, this is the reason I love you more. Maturity.

Linda Adu commented:

May Almighty God continue to pour his wisdom and blessings on you Mcbrown

Nketia Louis Effah commented:

Nana, you are blessed with WISDOM, you have my respect papaaaaaaaaaapa.

McBrown makes waakye seller's day, dishes waakye out to customers

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Nana Ama McBrown drew a crowd on the streets of Nima Market in Accra.

The Onus TV presenter alighted from her posh car to buy waakye from a street hawker. But she ended up helping the woman serve her customers.

A small crowd gathered to watch Nana Ama McBrown dish the local one-pot rice and beans meal like a pro.

