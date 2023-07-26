Taabea Company Limited CEO, Christian Kwasi Agyeman, has been trending online after some videos from his mansion in Kumasi popped up online.

Chris Agyemang welcomed EIB Network CEO Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, to his home.

Videos shared online showed the Taabea CEO showing Bola Ray around his big compound which had many luxury cars parked there.

Taabea CEO's car collection is worth over GHC13 million Photo source: @chriskagyeman

After the videos got published, many Ghanaians were left surprised at the number of expensive cars Chris Agyeman owns.

YEN.com.gh checks have revealed that the Taabea CEO even owns other cars which were not captured in the viral videos.

Below are some videos of some of the cars in Chris Agyeman's expensive garage.

1. Taabea CEO's Rolls-Royce:

The Taabea Herbal CEO owns Rolls-Royce with a customised number plate THM 1-21 which indicates that it was registered in 2021.

According to Supercar.net, the cheapest Rolls-Royce cars cost in the region of $300,000 (that is over GH¢3.3m now)

2. Chris Agyeman owns a G-Wagon:

As part of his expensive fleet, Chris Agyeman has a white-coloured Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

In the photo below he posed alongside the 2021 G-Wagon which is estimated to cost over $200,000 (over GH¢2..2m).

3. Taabea CEO takes his Lamborghini Aventador for a ride:

Chris Agyemang owns a 2021 registered Lamborghini Aventador and was spotted taking it for a spin in the video below.

The 2021 Aventador starts selling from $420,000 (over GH¢4.7m). It will be recalled that Nigerian singer Davido bought one in late 2022.

4. Riding an Escalade like a cowboy:

The businessman stepped out wearing a cowboy's heart as he posed beside his Cadillac Escalade SUV.

It starts selling from $77,000 (over GH¢870,000). It will be recalled that Despite copped one of the Escalades and was spotted riding in it.

5. Taabea CEO poses in front of his Bentley with Maccasio:

In the video below, Chris Agyeman hosted rapper Maccasio and they posed in front of his Bentley Continental.

The 2021 model of the Bentley Continental is estimated to cost over $200,000 (over 2.2m)

Taabea CEO's car collection is worth over $1.2m (GH¢1.2

Putting all the above-listed cars together, the total cost is about $1,197,000. But considering that he owns a BMW 850i and other expensive cars, it is safe to say that his fleet is worth over $1.2 million (over GH¢13.5m).

Wife Of Taabea CEO Holds Plush 40th Birthday With Kufuor, Others

Meanwhile, Clara Agyeman, the pretty wife of Taabea Group CEO turned 40 years old and marked it in style.

Mrs Agyeman who is the Deputy CEO of Taabea celebrated her new age with a grand and lavish birthday party.

Videos from the party showed former President J.A. Kufuor and other prominent Ghanaians joining in the celebration.

