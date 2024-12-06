Black Sherif says he is no place to give the ongoing rift between him and Shatta Wale any attention

He opened up about the fan-fueled rift for the first time in a recent review, highlighting his admiration for the dancehall star

His remarks have garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on his stance

Black Sherif has shed light on the fan-fueled feud between him and Shatta Wale.

The rift began with Shatta Wale's demeaning remarks about Black Sherif's fashion sense on Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants. The controversial dancehall megastar later threatened to disrupt Black Sherif's career.

In an interview with Nigeria's City 105.1 FM, Black Sherif clarified that he had never replied to anything Shatta Wale said about him and is not interested in doing so.

According to Black Sherif, the rift was not a true reflection of his admiration for Shatta Wale considering that he has always been a fan.

"One thing people don't know is that I'm not from Accra. I'm from Konongo Zongo. We used to fight to support him. I've got a cousin named after Shatta Wale. Nothing can ever go wrong between me and Shatta Wale."

The 22-year-old explained that the "streets" hold him and Shatta Wale in high esteem, so a rift between them was unnecessary.

Black Sherif established it was not his style to reply to opinions about his music and fashion choices as he is always focused on his path.

Black Sherif and Shatta Wale's stir reactions

Black Sherif and Shatta Wale's stir reactions

@jeski_j9 said:

"he’s moving like Maa Lydia🤣."

@raskhoby wrote:

"What about the picture you post?"

@NbaMixCall1 noted:

"Make he comot for there ‘ You start the thing finish now u see say the thing catch fire u Dey run . You think say we be kiddies for Accra here ? Who en mind u wan play plus ? You be small boy."

Black Sherif reconnects with Burna Boy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had reconnected with Nigeria's Burna Boy, who was one of the first global stars to cosign him.

The two musicians have developed a close friendship in recent years since they collaborated on their 2021 smash hit, Second Sermon remix.

Before their meetup, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale's sworn rival, shared a photo of him and Black Sherif on Snapchat.

