Mrs Clara Agyemang, the wife of Christian Kwasi Agyemang, the CEO of Taabea Group, has celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Mrs Agyemang turned 40 years on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She decided to hold a party on Friday, March 19.

The birthday party turned out as a big event with a plush setup and many prominent personalities in attendance.

Wife of Taabea CEO, Clara Agyemang, has celebrated her 40th birthday in style Photo source: @steve_floral, @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Videos from the party sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, show a number of music stars attending and performing on the night.

Among those who performed were songstress Efya, Highlife star Kofi Kinataa, and gospel singers Ohemaa Mercy and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Below are some of the videos from the grand birthday celebration:

1. Party venue and setup:

The venue was well-decorated and set up with red roses.

2. Arrival of guests:

Guests arrived at the party to a red carpet treatment.

3. Champagne boys:

There were loads of champagne for the partygoers.

4. First look:

The celebrant, Clara Agyemang, looked dazzling in her first outift.

5. Kofi Kinataa's performance:

The Highlife singer gave an impressive performance at the party and got everybody dancing.

6. Efya heats up the party:

Efya Nokturnal looked sweet and performed so well.

7. Daughters of Glorious Jesus:

Gospel trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus get the birthday girl dancing.

8. Second look:

Mrs Agyemang went with black with for her second look.

9. Ohemaa Mercy:

The gospel singer got the celebrant jamming on the dancefloor.

10. J.A. Kufuor:

The former president shared some kind words for Mrs Agyemang at the party.

