CEO of Taabea Company Limited, Christian Kwasi Agyemang, keeps an expensive fleet of cars in his house

The businessman hosted EIB Network CEO in the Kumasi mansion and showed his around his luxury car collection

Among the cars sighted in their video were Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley, and BMW 850i

Christian Kwasi Agyemang, the CEO of Taabea Company Limited, the producers of Taabea Herbal Mixture, recently gave a look into his plush mansion in Kumasi.

Chris Agyemang opened his doors as he welcomed EIB Network CEO Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, to his home.

Videos shared by blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere had Bola Ray inside the big compound of the Taabea CEO.

Taabea Herbal CEO Chris Agyemang has flaunted his luxury cars online Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere

The EIB CEO was shown around the house to see the many luxury cars parked in his garage. Among the cars Bola Ray was shown were a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley, and BMW 850i.

Bola Ray inspects Taabea CEO's Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, other cars

In one of the videos, Bola Ray was spotted exchanging pleasantries with his host after which he inspected the red-cloured Lamborghini Aventador.

The video then showed the other cars at the far end while a Rolls Royce with a 2021 customised registration stood to the right.

Later, the EIB CEO who is a known lover of expensive cars went to check out the BMW 850i and had a brief chat with his host.

Taabea CEO's car collection surprises Ghanaians

The videos of the expensive car garage of the Taabea CEO have sparked reactions online. Many online users are surprised by his fleet.

selinaaidoo said:

"Eeeeeiiiii nti malaria fever nom Taabea no cars akese3 ah 3t) ni....make malaria no catch me again eeeeeiiiii."

nanabempa said:

"So Taabea fi buy all these, show us the way masa den shun what you dey do."

akosua_nokturnal said:

"So the Taabea alone buy all these cars or sika wo fie dada ???"

modish_bagsemporium said:

He get other businesses…he get a media firm too…and he produces other herbal products apart from Taabea Herbal Mixture

