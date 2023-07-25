Global site navigation

Christian Atsu's Son Joshua Trains Hard In Video, Ghanaians Applaud His Passion For Football: "Star Player"
Celebrities

Christian Atsu's Son Joshua Trains Hard In Video, Ghanaians Applaud His Passion For Football: "Star Player"

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • A video of the late Christian Atsu's son Joshua training hard in their backyard has emerged online
  • The talented player was seen training with football training cones and a ladder drill, testing his football possession skills
  • Many people applauded him for showing how passionate he is about the game, while others talked about how the video moved them

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Joshua, the son of the late Christian Atsu, was captured at a training session at their residence in the U.K.

Christian Atsu's son at training
Christian Atsu (middle) and his son Joshua (extreme left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @claireuk_ and Getty Images
Source: TikTok

Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, trains hard

In the video Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio shared on her official TikTok account, Joshua was seen training in their backyard.

Dressed in sportswear, he passed a football through the spaces in between a set of football training cones lined up vertically.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To control his speed and agility behind a football and also on the pitch during a game, Joshua moved onto the ladder drill.

The aspiring football star then tossed the football between each foot.

Below is a video of Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, at training:

Ghanaians react to a video of Joshua at a training session

Many people in the comment section called Joshua a superstar. They also encouraged him to continue his late father's legacy.

Others admired his passion and dedication to the football game.

WisDom_StarDom10 said:

He Lives In You SUPERSTAR

Martin Apemor stated:

Aoo Joshua. l love the skills

Emefa Tutu Tamakloe remarked:

our hero is still alive

josephakakpo637 said:

please don't play for Ghana

Sweetie stated:
That is my boy, much love❤️

Queen Hina Empire ❤️remarked:

Our star is shining now bcos our late Brother is guarding him, thanks to Our wife may she never lack

yussifabdullai7 commented:

next super

Afia Adutwumwaa morosa said:

I know you will make ur daddy proud one-day much love, son

pearlwurah31 said:

beautiful ❤❤

Christian Atsu's son Joshua displays incredible football talent during a game

In another story previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Christian Atsu's son Joshua ran on a pitch during a heated football game.

One memorable moment from the match was how he dribbled his opponent.

Many people admitted that he is following in his father's footsteps to become a renowned international footballer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel