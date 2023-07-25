Christian Atsu's Son Joshua Trains Hard In Video, Ghanaians Applaud His Passion For Football: "Star Player"
- A video of the late Christian Atsu's son Joshua training hard in their backyard has emerged online
- The talented player was seen training with football training cones and a ladder drill, testing his football possession skills
- Many people applauded him for showing how passionate he is about the game, while others talked about how the video moved them
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Joshua, the son of the late Christian Atsu, was captured at a training session at their residence in the U.K.
Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, trains hard
In the video Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio shared on her official TikTok account, Joshua was seen training in their backyard.
Dressed in sportswear, he passed a football through the spaces in between a set of football training cones lined up vertically.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
To control his speed and agility behind a football and also on the pitch during a game, Joshua moved onto the ladder drill.
The aspiring football star then tossed the football between each foot.
Below is a video of Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, at training:
Ghanaians react to a video of Joshua at a training session
Many people in the comment section called Joshua a superstar. They also encouraged him to continue his late father's legacy.
Others admired his passion and dedication to the football game.
WisDom_StarDom10 said:
He Lives In You SUPERSTAR
Martin Apemor stated:
Aoo Joshua. l love the skills
Emefa Tutu Tamakloe remarked:
our hero is still alive
josephakakpo637 said:
please don't play for Ghana
Sweetie stated:
That is my boy, much love❤️
Queen Hina Empire ❤️remarked:
Our star is shining now bcos our late Brother is guarding him, thanks to Our wife may she never lack
yussifabdullai7 commented:
next super
Afia Adutwumwaa morosa said:
I know you will make ur daddy proud one-day much love, son
pearlwurah31 said:
beautiful ❤❤
Christian Atsu's son Joshua displays incredible football talent during a game
In another story previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Christian Atsu's son Joshua ran on a pitch during a heated football game.
One memorable moment from the match was how he dribbled his opponent.
Many people admitted that he is following in his father's footsteps to become a renowned international footballer.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh