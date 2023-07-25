A video of the late Christian Atsu's son Joshua training hard in their backyard has emerged online

The talented player was seen training with football training cones and a ladder drill, testing his football possession skills

Many people applauded him for showing how passionate he is about the game, while others talked about how the video moved them

Joshua, the son of the late Christian Atsu, was captured at a training session at their residence in the U.K.

Christian Atsu (middle) and his son Joshua (extreme left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @claireuk_ and Getty Images

Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, trains hard

In the video Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio shared on her official TikTok account, Joshua was seen training in their backyard.

Dressed in sportswear, he passed a football through the spaces in between a set of football training cones lined up vertically.

To control his speed and agility behind a football and also on the pitch during a game, Joshua moved onto the ladder drill.

The aspiring football star then tossed the football between each foot.

Below is a video of Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, at training:

Ghanaians react to a video of Joshua at a training session

Many people in the comment section called Joshua a superstar. They also encouraged him to continue his late father's legacy.

Others admired his passion and dedication to the football game.

WisDom_StarDom10 said:

He Lives In You SUPERSTAR

Martin Apemor stated:

Aoo Joshua. l love the skills

Emefa Tutu Tamakloe remarked:

our hero is still alive

josephakakpo637 said:

please don't play for Ghana

Sweetie stated:

That is my boy, much love❤️

Queen Hina Empire ❤️remarked:

Our star is shining now bcos our late Brother is guarding him, thanks to Our wife may she never lack

yussifabdullai7 commented:

next super

Afia Adutwumwaa morosa said:

I know you will make ur daddy proud one-day much love, son

pearlwurah31 said:

beautiful ❤❤

