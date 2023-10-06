A document from 2020, indicating that renowned gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah was beneficiary of a state contract has resurfaced online

This comes on the heels of the artiste's "insensitive" comments on UTV's United Showbiz about Ghanaians

Many netizens have reacted with the belief that she got the contract because she campaigned for the ruling party

Netizens have taken various harsh swipes at controversial Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah after a document from 2020 resurfaced online.

The one-pager document is an application for a labour certificate which will enable the musician's company to get a hearing with the Ministry of Works and Housing to work on drains in the Adenta Commando and New Legon areas of Accra.

This has outraged many netizens in the wake of several tone-deaf comments about the Ghanaian populace protesting against the government.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah Alleged's bid for labor certificate Photo source: X/KayPoissonOne

Source: Twitter

An online about the issue has garnered significant traction. Many believe the alleged contract was on because she's a party supporter who campaigned for the ruling government and has stood by them even in times when scores of Ghanaians are revolting against the NPP.

Details of Evangelist Diana Asamoah's Contract With the State Have Attracted Shocking Reactions

Many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts on the government allegedly awarding Evangelist Diana Asamoah a contract.

@KayPoissonOne revealed

I couldn’t sleep last night after I discovered that Diana Asamoah was rewarded contracts to work on Adenta Drainage systems because she campaigned for NPP government. The name of her company is Mabo Wo Din. Flood no b3 nya aku y3 nyina

@AmaGovernor added

no no no, just LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE!!! Mabo Wo Din Company Limited?? Civil works, road and construction??? With the managing director being Madam Diana Asamoah?! A known evangelist with no knowledge or experience in Road & construction?? COME ON!!! #OccupyJulorbiHouse

@ObimpenaAustin opined

This Diana Asamoah "Ma bo wo din" contract was discussed here and on Facebook as far back as 2020 but many didn't avert their minds to it or were not keen followers of politics and governance in Ghana. I'm happy for this rude awakening

Diana Asamoah lauds the NPP in the wake of mass civil unrest

This past weekend on UTV's late-night entertainment talk show, the 'slaying' gospel artiste stated her belief that President Nana Akufo-Addo has done great in his tenure as president.

Diana whose contract with Frimprince Media was terminated added that not even Jesus Christ can help Ghana if its citizens continue to be dishonest.

Earlier this year, Yen.com.gh reported that Evangelist Diana Asamoah had plans to join active politics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh