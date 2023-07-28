Kumawood actress Mama Kalifornia's daughter Afia Osaa has flaunted her fine figure in a new video

Afia Osaa exhibited her modelling catwalking skills while rocking a miniskirt and showing her curves

The video has excited followers of Osaa who is a also an actress with many of them praising her good looks

Afia Osaa, the daughter of Kumawood actress Adwoa Boahemaa, known in show business as Mama Kalifornia has won admiration with her latest video.

Osaa who is also an actress like her mother recently stepped out and tried to show her modelling skills.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the pretty-lookimg young lady was spotted wearing a mini skirt. Tucked into her skirt was a black T-shirt.

Kumawood actress Mama Kali's daughter has turned heads online Photo source: @afia_osaa

Mama Kali's daughter wore high-heeled slippers which matched the colour of the small bag she was holding in her right hand.

The tight skirt hugged her body and showed her contours as she tried to do catwalk like a model amid smiles.

See Afia Osaa's video below:

Mama Kali's daughter excites her fans with her figure

The video shared by Afia Osaa has triggered loads of reactions from her followers. Many of them have praisedher looks.

prettiest_feli said:

My pretty Osaa❤️❤️u d*mn Soo foine.

direalruffsketch said:

You this girl eh…I rest my case

scotty_45108

Nah my eyes dey pain me the walking self Dey beee na the back side not lol your gorgeous

mourchidi.ali.7 said:

"waw you are really a very beautiful natural beauty I love you are really a very beautiful woman you have a beautiful dream body ,"

