Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence spent her Sunday with her mother and other family members

Vivian Jill shared some lovely photos of the family bonding moments on her official Instagram page

The photos have triggered heartwarming reactions from her followers and admirers, who were impressed with her mother's looks

Pretty Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence is fond of releasing family photos on social media and has just dropped a new set of family photos.

This time, Vivian Jill did not share photos with her children but with her mother and other family members.

In the photos shared on her verified Instagram page, the mother of two was seen dressed in white at home.

Vivian Jill and mother share striking resemblance

In the first photo, she stood behind her mother who was seated in front of the actress in a black and white dress. Wearing a smile, the actress wrapped both hands around her mother's neck.

The second slide had the mother and daughter in a similar pose with the actress tilting her head to the left side.

The photos revealed a striking resemblance between Vivian Jill and her mother. Apart from being the fairest people in the house, their facial looks and body types were just the same.

The other slides showed Vivian and other family members in different moments inside the house.

Sharing the photos, the actress indicated that she was not only relaxing on her Sunday but was using the day to bond with her family.

"FAMILY Sunday is not just a day to relax, it’s a day to bond with your loved ones❤️. Happy Sunday ‍♀️," she captioned the post.

Photos of Vivian Jill's mother and family wow her fans

The family photos shared by Vivian Jill have got her fans amazed by her mother's beauty and their striking resemblance.

iam_ohemaa_esther said:

I now see where the beauty came from ❤️❤️❤️❤️ very lovely

adepa10957 said:

Mummies photocopy

limpomiky said:

Ooh I now know where the beauty is coming from❤️

secondhandinbales said:

I know this woman at Ashtown never knew you were related such a sweet woman

proffs11 also said

"Husband too fyn passs."

Vivian Jill drops throwback looking like her son

Meanwhile, Vivian Jill recently posted a throwback photo of herself on social media looking like her son, Alfie.

The hilarious caption that accompanied her post gained a reaction from her fans, who found it funny though her photo looked beautiful.

Some of her fans praised her for her beauty, while others called her the female version of her son..

