A beautiful Ghanaian bride is trending after opting for minimal makeup while maintaining her afro hairstyle for her wedding

The young and gorgeous bride, who resembles Ghanaian musician Gyakie, looked stunning in her sleeveless kente gown

Some social media users have admired her simplicity while commenting on her charming bridal look

Ghanaian bride Ewurabena has gone viral with her extraordinary wedding ensemble and elegant hairstyle.

The bride, who resembles multiple award-winning musician Jackline Acheampong popularly called Gyakie, looked exquisite in a sleeveless kente gown for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride who resembles Gyakie rocks kente for her lavish wedding. Photo credit: @dherbybrown_beauty

Source: Instagram

She wore a colourful and glittering kente gown that snatched her waist while slaying in diamond drop earrings for the ceremony.

The beautiful makeup transformational video spotted the ravishing bride holding a matching bridal fan.

The makeup artist shared the makeup transformational video on Instagram with this caption;

EWURABENA is by far my simplest bride ever. When she came in for her trial, we discussed possible looks that suit her personality and style.

I created one eye with simple lashes and the other without them. Though she loved it, she insisted we go with our lashes on her big day.

And also, keep the glam as simple and skin-like as possible, and I’m glad she loved her final look; her smile says it all.Thanks for having us, Ewura. Your marriage is blessed.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

bae_joone

Gyakie, is that you?

Dain_ stated:

Aww, she’s calm and cute this is beautiful ❤️

sena_sey stated:

Simple and elegant.

lemuelnoble stated:

So beautiful

akosua__stella stated:

So minimal and elegant

glam_with_gina stated:

Love this

Absolute. glam stated:

I love ittt simple and beautiful Beautiful bride❤️

protocol_joe stated:

Congrats Ewura Abena you are beautiful

Watch the video below;

