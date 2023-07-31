Apostle Owusu Bempah's daughter, Emmanuella Bempah, recently stepped out in style and shared photos

In her latest photos, Emmanuella showed off her beauty while also flaunting a posh Mercedes Benz

The photos have triggered lots of admiration for the young woman who is the first of Owusu Bempah's children

Emmanuella Bempah, a daughter of Glorious Word Power Ministry founder Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has flaunted a posh Mercedes Benz.

In the latest photos, the pretty Emmanuella is seen dressed in a multicoloured tank top over a pair of blue jeans.

Rocking fine black hair, the young lady looked beautiful as she gave looked into the camera in the first photo. In the second photo, Emmanuella who is the first child of Owusu Bempah stood with her right leg raised slightly while holding her hair with her left hand.

Owusu Bempah's first daughter looked gorgeous in latest photos Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @manuelle3b

Source: Instagram

Owusu Bempah's 1st daughter flaunts posh Benz

Apart from showing off her beauty and swag in the photos, the gorgeous Emmanuella posed beside a black Mercedes Benz C300 believed to be hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

From the manner she osed and where the car was parked, it looked as if she was about to drive out or had just arrived at the scene.

Sharing the photos on her private Instagram page, Emmanuella who owns a hair business and saloon described her life and current circumstances as a soft one.

"Soft girl era," she simply captioned the photos.

Social media reacts to latest photos of Owusu Bempah's daughter

After sharing the photos, Owusu Bempah's first daughter has got many people online impressed by her beauty. They took to the comment section to share different reactions.

ms.jft's said:

Effortlessly beautiful

mathithiaa said:

Too pretty

laurens_de_steward said:

Cute

Owusu Bempah Boasts That God Has Put Ghana In His Hands

Meanwhile, Emmanuella's father has said he has been given the power to determine what happens to Ghana

According to the 'man of God', the almighty himself gave him the power and it matters not whether people believe him or not.

The popular preacher added that because of his position in the realm of the spirit, it will be impossible to take him out of the affairs of Ghana spiritually and physically.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh