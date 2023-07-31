A video of Blakk Rasta preaching to a congregation has gone viral on social media

In his sermon, the reggae musician preached about the power of the name of God and how there is more power in it that the word

Many people were left in awe that he had converted to Christianity and had taken up the role of a preacher

A video of Ghanaian reggae musician Blakk Rasta preaching in a church has caused a stir on social media.

Blakk Rasta preaches to a congregation

Preaching about God to a congregation, Blakk Rasta said that regardless of how Christians refer to God, the power is not in His word but His name.

In his sermon, he talked about how powerful the name of Jesus Christ is, and this moved the people in the auditorium such that they clapped for him.

The Kuchoko hitmaker was dressed casually. He wore a cardigan and a pair of trousers with his bag hanging across his chest.

Watch the video of Blakk Rasta preaching on Abeiku Santana's Instagram page.

Ghanaians react to a viral video of Blakk Rasta preaching to a congregation

Many people were in awe of Blakk Rasta converting into Christian and taking up the role of a preacher.

gaiseyeliz900 remarked:

Preach on the Power is in the name of Jesus Christ

arshavinpeprah commented:

@appiahgloria1 but the Christian God sacrificed his son or?

newface30 said:

There's power in the name Jesus Christ

latest_trends_bclothing remarked:

Black Rasta is only today that I have respected ✊ you God bless your soul ❤️❤️

bediako12345 said:

And someone will say God no Dey . You are mad my brother

ciina_mon remarked:

Indeed there is God somewhere

im_ewenam said

Ah is it the same Rasta ?

Source: YEN.com.gh