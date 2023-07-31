Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has said he has been given the power to determine what happens to Ghana

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International said God himself gave him the power and it matters not whether people believe him or not

According to the popular preacher, because of his position in the realm of the spirit, it will be impossible to take him out of the affairs of Ghana spiritually and physically

Popular televangelist Isaac Owusu Bempah has claimed that God has given him the power to spiritually determine the affairs of Ghana.

The founder of the Tema-based Glorious Word Power Ministry International disclosed to his packed congregation on Sunday, July 30, 2023, that without his intervention, a lot of things will go wrong for the country.

Speaking in Twi, he also warned that if he gets angry, the country would suffer the consequences.

"Like it or not, God put this country in my hands. I was called by God Himself through my spiritual father, prophet Kwame Poku.

"God told me that He has called me for Ghana and the world at large and has put the nation in my hands," the self-proclaimed prophet declared in a video that has gone viral.

His main point was that there are spiritual elders in Ghana and he is one of those shot callers in the spiritual realm.

"It is impossible to take me out of it [affairs of Ghana] both spiritually and physically," he was definite.

Owusu Bempah claims he will determine who becomes Ghana's next president

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Rev Owusu Bempah disclosed a while back that before the 2024 presidential elections are held, he would announce the winner.

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has also admitted that a leaked audio in which a voice is heard threatening Dr Dampare is indeed his.

The self-proclaimed prophet of God made the comments in a video uploaded on his church's official Facebook page on June 25, 2023.

Owusu Bempah claims Chief Imam, other "big men" have come to him for direction

Also, Owusu Bempah has said he is a true man of God and his prophecies are real.

He claims that all the members of the opposition NDC who visited him ahead of their national executive elections in December 2022 won their respective contests.

The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International suggests that he once intervened spiritually for the Chief Imam.

Police withdraw assault charges against “Nation Prophet”

In December last year, charges that were brought against Isaac Owusu Bempah and three of his church associates were withdrawn by the police.

Police did not give any reason for the decision but the case had been adjourned indefinitely at one time.

The self-proclaimed prophet and the three others were facing charges bordering on assault and unlawful damage to property.

