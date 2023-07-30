Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looked fabulous in an elegant outfit and expensive hairstyle for a free screening program in Dome, Accra

The style influencer completed her look with a Tommy Hilfiger bag and sneakers in the viral videos

Some social media users have admired her beauty, while others congratulated her for giving back to the society

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah stepped out in style as she teamed up with Noble Trust Herbal Clinic to provide a free health screening for the people of Dome.

The philanthropist and founder of the Diana for Christ Foundation looked sporty in a white short-sleeve long top and blue denim jeans.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah looks gorgeous in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

She styled her look with a long frontal hairstyle, mild makeup and gold drop earrings. Diana Asamoah was spotted in Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses as she modelled in Tommy Hilfiger sneakers and a matching handbag.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's stunning look for the free public screening

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wwtwins_jnr stated:

She looks beautiful and healthy. Very good

Naa_aduks95 stated:

All these she is wearing wig and makeup and all that isn’t what’s gon take her to heaven…..God doesn’t look at all these things. He looks through your heart. If you all forgot, the Bible says NONE IS RIGHTEOUS. Allow people to live their lives.

Ahgideby stated:

Eiiiii, this woman shocks me for this world too, but she looks soo beautiful oo

_blaqboi_gh stated:

Someone is doing free screening for poor people who can’t afford it, and you’re under the comment section and talking about her dressing; you that dress well nu what you have done for poor people?

_glory_me stated:

So many of you here are only interested in what she is wearing instead. Someone is offering such a service to a community just to be slapped with distasteful

Diana Asamoah performs at the health screening

Source: YEN.com.gh