Sway Calloway, a US radio show host, whiles interviewing Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy showered praises on him as he recalled the first time he met him

Sway called Stonebwoy the Jay Z of Ghanaian music as he narrated how Stonebwoy left him mesmerised when he witnessed him perform live

During the show, the pair discussed African music and praised Stonebwoy's talent and impact on the music scene

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Sway Calloway, in the episode of the popular radio show Sway In The Morning, could not contain his admiration for Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy. During the lively interview, Sway recalled the first time he met the talented artist and showered him with accolades, likening him to the Jay Z of Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy with Sway Calloway on Sway In The Morning show Photo Source: sway's universe

Source: Youtube

Sway reminisced about the unforgettable experience of witnessing Stonebwoy perform live when he first visited Ghana, which left him absolutely mesmerized. The radio show host was deeply impressed by Stonebwoy's electrifying stage presence and exceptional musical abilities.

Calling him the Jay Z of Ghanaian music, Sway tried to highlight the significance of Stonebwoy's impact on the music scene, not only in Ghana but also on a global scale. The comparison to Jay Z, a prominent figure in the US music industry, underscored the magnitude of influence and talent Sway was ascribing to the dancehall star from Ashaiman.

Throughout the interview, the pair engaged in a passionate discussion about the vibrant and diverse landscape of African music. Sway acknowledged Stonebwoy's immense contribution to elevating the reputation of Ghanaian music and African music as a whole, recognizing his role as an ambassador for the Afro-dancehall genre.

Stonebwoy wins the admiration of many

Many folks who watched the interview were impressed with how far Stonebwoy had come as an artiste.

alexrockmani2195 said:

@stonebwoy is really doing great . Thank you for putting Ghana on the map. Being the first to open doors for Ghana music wise. More shine on you BHIM.

javiermcintosh5666 wrote:

STONEBWOY.......❤. music...Big Up .... Jamaica represent. Respect SWAY and the whole Crew... Big up G.

blackulcha reacted:

Always a pleasure listening to Stonebwoy! What an intro by Sway!

Stoenebwoy's freestyle

In the same interview, Stonebwoy was a guest on the American radio show Sway In The Morning, which airs on Shade 45

The dancehall star delivered a stellar freestyle on the program, which left the host of the show Sway Calloway stunned

Many Ghanaians were proud after watching the freestyle and praised Stonebwoy for representing Ghana well

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh