FIPAG PRO Mawuli Ekpe Peter, a.k.a. Abro, has accused Mercy Asiedu of rejecting help from the NPP government because of her NDC affiliations

According to Abro, the actress had been offered a$2 million package by the government to help develop her film village but refused

Abro, an NPP supporter, was speaking during a discussion about the NPP's performance in terms of the creative sector as against NDC's

Kumawood actress and movie producer Mercy Asiedu rejected help from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to develop her film village, Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) PRO Abro has claimed.

Abro, known in real life as Mawuli Ekpe Peter, indicated that the offer came from former Tourism and Creative Arts Minister Barbara Oteng Gyasi.

Mercy Asiedu is alleged to have refused a $2m help from the NPP government in 2020. Photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, the then-minister had realised the struggles of the Kumawood movie industry and met stakeholders to discuss the way forward.

At the 2020 meeting, many stakeholders demanded that the NPP government build a film village as promised. However, the enormity of that project meant it could not be completed in the shortest possible time.

It was then agreed that Mercy Asiedu's facility at Kunsu in the Ashanti Region be developed to the standard for the benefit of the industry.

Abro added that Mrs Oteng Gyasi designated $2 million for this and only requested a proposal from Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah. However, the actress refused to present the proposal after being influenced by others that the amount was not good enough.

Oteng Gyasi eventually lost her seat in parliament and her job as minister to Dr Awal Mohammed, who did something different.

"All that was needed was for Mercy Asiedu to give her acceptance and receive 2 million dollars from the NPP," he stressed.

Thus, the FIPAG PRO wondered why Mercy Asiedu would now paint a picture of how the NDC did better for the creative arts.

It will be recalled that Mercy Asiedu endorsed John Mahama for the 2024 presidential elections.

At a meeting with Mahama, she indicated that the former president cared for veterans and did well for the creative arts sector by providing cars for some entertainers.

See the interview below:

