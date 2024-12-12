GH Musician Yung Nori Talks About His Sound, Drops New Single 'Apart'
- One of Ghana's rising Afrobeats crooners Yung Nori has released his new Afrobeat single, Apart
- The new song ushers fans into Yung Nori's niche carved out of his obsession with blending genres
- YEN.com.gh spoke to the Winneba-based youngster about his sound and the backstory behind his new track
Ghanaian musician Prince Nortey, popularly known as Yung Nori, born and raised in Winneba, has released his new single.
The newly-released track, Apart, produced by Brown Beatz, has started earning him significant traction on social media.
'Apart' focuses on the evergreen themes of love and separation, exploring the complexities of modern-day relationships.
Speaking about his new track, Yung Nori told YEN.com.gh that,
"Apart marks a pivotal moment in my musical journey. With infectious rhythms, catchy melodies, and a rich blend of African percussion and contemporary beats, the song embodies everything fans love about Afrobeat music energy, soul, and a strong sense of cultural identity."
Rather than stay within the limitations of the Afrobeat sound, Yung Nori said he is committed to fusing multiple genres, crafting a vibrant and danceable catalogue that resonates with listeners in multiple ways.
"My vocal delivery is smooth and captivating, with his unique sound adding a refreshing edge to the genre."
