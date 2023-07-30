Kumawood ctress Maame Serwaa recently stepped out for an exercise routine and showed off some dances

In a video, the 23-year-old was spotted whining her waist to Asake's Lonely At The Top in the gym

Fans of the actress have been impressed by her dance moves and good looks and have praised her

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has excited fans with her dance moves.

Maame Serwaa recently hit the gym on her usual routine to exercise and keep fit. While there, she decided to jam to Nigerian singer Asake's Lonely At The Top.

In the video sighted on Instagram, Maame Serwaa was spotted wearing a white top which had been tucked into a pair of black hot pants. She had a pair of black gloves on her hands.

Maame Serwaa has shown off some waist dance moves Photo source: @she_loves_officialmaameserwaa

Source: Instagram

Standing with her phone in her left hand and her long braided hair in her right hand, the 23-year-old danced slowly to Asake's song. Whining her waist, she raised her right arm and right leg in excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

See the video below:

Maame Serwaa's fans react to video of her whining her waist

The video of Maame Serwaa waist dance has stirred reactions on social media. Many of those who saw the video were just impressed by the actress' good looks.

iamangelaemephamensah said:

I miss you so much. God please lemme meet her oo

obiyaa.d said:

See skin see bodie

piesie_bae said:

The body is bodying❤️

efia_sikane said:

I love your colour ❣️

Maame Serwaa Shows Off Hard Girl New Look With Fringe Hairstyle In Video

Meanwhile, Maame Serwaa recently visited the saloon for her hairstylist to give her a new look.

A video has popped up showing Maame Serwaa flaunting her new fringe hairstyle as well as her nose piercing.

A section of social media users who have seen the actress' video have shared mixed reactions to her new look.

Kumawood Actress Maame Serwaa Turns Heads With New Dance Video

Earlier, Maame Serwaa had wowed her fans on social media with a video.

The video sighted on Instagram showed Serwaa showing off some smooth dance moves while wearing a short dress.

Many of Serwaa's followers were left wondering about the curvaceous stature of the actress in the clip.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh