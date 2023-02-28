Gospel singer and preacher Sonnie Badu's mother has paid for the hospital bills of newborn mothers

The artiste's mother led a team who marched to some hospitals and blessed the mothers who could not afford medical bills but had delivered

Netizens have reacted to the kind gesture and are praising him and his mother for always giving back to people in need

Mother of renowned gospel artiste Sonnie Badu has blessed the lives of newborn mothers who could not pay their medical bills at the hospital.

His mother, Julia Agyemang, was seen in some photos posted by Sonnie Badu dancing and enjoying her generous act.

Mother of Sonnie Badu pays for the medical bills of newborns on her birthday

Source: Instagram

Sonnie Badu disclosed that he and his mother have been doing this for some years now on her birthdays.

But this time, they decided to increase the number of people and hospitals to visit for the generous acts.

Sonnie Badu's mother enjoys helping newborn mothers who cannot afford medical bills because they do not deserve such traumatic experiences when they have already been through labour.

See Sonnie Badu's Instagram post about his mother's donation below:

Netizens reacted to Sonnie Badu's mother paying for the bills of newborn mothers

officialbene_lifemindsetcoach commented:

More Grace upon her to do more of this for our world

iamdrmohair commented:

Happy Birthday Mummy many more Blessings

ankoah143 commented:

Woow. God bless her and a happy birthday to her.

akosua_bea commented:

Happy Birthday mum and may God bless you. Love ur birthday skirt

zutah.official commented:

God bless mummy @sonniebaduuk purple for her

daniel02ampiaw commented:

Wow may the good Lord bless her and give her long life with divine health

