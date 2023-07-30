Actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has debuted a brand new look

Baby Maxin who is known for her permed and braided hairstyles has cut her hair and is now keeping an 'afro'

The latest of Baby Maxin with an 'afro' has surprised many of her admirers with some praising her the little girl

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has popped up with a look.

Baby Maxin has almost always been spotted with hairstyles which are about braids or permed hair.

But in her latest photo, Maxin is rocking a different hairstyle far from her signature look. She has had her hair cut and is now spotting 'afro'.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, is keeping an 'afro' now Photo source: @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

In the photo shared by the Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa, the four-year-old wore blue and yellow attire. She stood with her right hand on her waist.

Baby Maxin looks all-grown with 'afro' hairstyle

The haircut and the 'afro' hairstyle of the Onua TV presenter's daughter fit her perfectly and she had a beautiful smile to match.

The pretty little one's new look made her look all-grown and mature.

See the photo below:

Baby Maxin's new look excites McBrown's fans

The latest photo of Baby Maxin and her new look has impressed many admirers of her mother to react. While some are surprised that she cut her hair, others are impressed by the girl's looks.

Below are some of the reactions:

dedebills said:

Heeer maxin waooo❤️❤️

achantuick_gina said:

Star girl

celestialnewlove said:

Obaa Pa Yaa Achiaa Maxin Mensah

naana_k_ said:

Baby Maxin wow

sulemanlatifa3 said;

She is growing so fine

Meanwhile, Baby Maxin recently looked all grown up as she engaged her mother in a conversation.

In the video, Baby Maxin was seated in a studio with paper notes in front of her like a proper newscaster.

Her mother, McBrown, was heard having a conversation with her in the background.

Source: YEN.com.gh