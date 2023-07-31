John Dumelo, in a heartwarming video shared by his wife, Gifty, on Instagram, visited the beach with his kids

The seasoned actor and his pretty wife played with their son and daughter on the beach sand, putting a smile on their adorable little faces

Many Ghanaians were impressed with the parenting of Dumelo and Gifty and how they spent time with their kids

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo in a sweet video shared on Instagram by his wife, Gifty, was seen spending quality time with his children at the beach, creating beautiful memories together.

The heartwarming footage captured joyous moments of the happy family as they played together on the beach. Dumelo could be seen playing with the kids at the beach shaw, and after a while, Gifty could be seen building sandcastles with them, putting smiles on their faces.

The Ghanaian actor's fans and followers were moved by the touching display of affection and exemplary parenting skills. Many praised John Dumelo and Gifty for taking time out of their busy schedules to bond with their kids. Their commitment to family and the love they showed their children melted the hearts of their fans.

John Dumelo and family warm hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the adorable video.

ts_she_arabah said:

Your girl’s resemblance with the father is so striking. Happy fam

kellywayans commented:

These parents really prepared for a "REAL" family life

jenybindip reacted:

God bless and keep your home dear

miz_sena_gh told gifty

Saw u yesterday and was just admiring you at the beach

John Dumelo and his daughter

In an older story, John Dumelo's pretty daughter, Malike, turned two years old on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, celebrated their baby girl by sharing some lovely photos and videos of her online.

The images shared in celebration of Malike's birthday sparked reactions from her father's admirers.

