John Dumelo: Ghanaian Actor Visits The Beach With His Wife And Kids In Heartwarming Video
- John Dumelo, in a heartwarming video shared by his wife, Gifty, on Instagram, visited the beach with his kids
- The seasoned actor and his pretty wife played with their son and daughter on the beach sand, putting a smile on their adorable little faces
- Many Ghanaians were impressed with the parenting of Dumelo and Gifty and how they spent time with their kids
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo in a sweet video shared on Instagram by his wife, Gifty, was seen spending quality time with his children at the beach, creating beautiful memories together.
The heartwarming footage captured joyous moments of the happy family as they played together on the beach. Dumelo could be seen playing with the kids at the beach shaw, and after a while, Gifty could be seen building sandcastles with them, putting smiles on their faces.
The Ghanaian actor's fans and followers were moved by the touching display of affection and exemplary parenting skills. Many praised John Dumelo and Gifty for taking time out of their busy schedules to bond with their kids. Their commitment to family and the love they showed their children melted the hearts of their fans.
John Dumelo and family warm hearts
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the adorable video.
ts_she_arabah said:
Your girl’s resemblance with the father is so striking. Happy fam
kellywayans commented:
These parents really prepared for a "REAL" family life
jenybindip reacted:
God bless and keep your home dear
miz_sena_gh told gifty
Saw u yesterday and was just admiring you at the beach
John Dumelo and his daughter
In an older story, John Dumelo's pretty daughter, Malike, turned two years old on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, celebrated their baby girl by sharing some lovely photos and videos of her online.
The images shared in celebration of Malike's birthday sparked reactions from her father's admirers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh