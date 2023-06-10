Star actor John Dumelo's pretty daughter, Malike, turned two years old on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, celebrated their baby girl by sharing some lovely photos and videos of her online

The images shared in celebration of Malike's birthday sparked reactions from her father's admirers

Actor and politician John Dumelo's daughter, Malike, has appeared up in new beautiful photos and videos on social media.

The images were shared by members of Dumelo's family on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in celebration of the little girl's birthday. She turned two years old.

In a set of photos and videos shared by her mother, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, Malike has grown into an adorable girl and looks big now.

John Dumelo's daughter Malike has turned two years old Photo source: @missgeeonly, @johndumelo1

Some photos had Malike posing alone, while others showed her posing with her mother. The videos showed the little girl's life in different moments.

Sharing the photos and videos, Mrs Dumelo described her daughter as a smart girl who is the love of her life.

"Happy 2nd birthday to the love of my life…my smart little girl, my joy and pride Malike… mummy loves you beyond your imagination…May the good Lord continue to protect you for me. I love you Likeh❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ …swipe for a good laugh ," she said.

Dumelo showers love on his daughter on her 2nd birthday

Malike's father also shared a photo with the little girl, who follows their son John Jnr, in which he held her and looked into her smiling face.

In his caption to the photo, Dumelo called Malike his heartbeat and sugar boo while praying for her to grow well.

"My heartbeat, my love, my sugar boo….happy 2nd birthday. May you grow up to be the best. Love you Malike Dumelo. You are phenomenal!!!"

Fans excited by photos and videos of John Dumelo's daughter

The photos and videos of Dumelo's daughter have impressed many of the actor's followers on social media. While some loved her quick growth, many others observed the resemblance between the father and his daughter.

independent_essy said:

This baby was literally spat out by John ❤️❤️❤️

jnc_green said:

Like father like daughter 3 pic for me! Beautiful princess ❤️

owadelicioux_treats_n_moore said:

Looks so much like her daddy,in the third slide, happy birthday my darling, God's blessings always❤️❤️❤️

julia_doowuese said:

Daddy’s copy .full reprint . Happy birthday

bigbaby1022 said:

Aha! Someone will carry im pregnancy for 9mths and the child will come out looking like the one who only enjoy, some girl baby’s are disloyal, anyway hbd to a Queen

Dumelo's wife called to the Ghana Bar

Meanwhile, Mrs Dumelo was recently called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer and it was a celebration for the family.

Dumelo posted a photo of his wife and children and penned down an emotional statement as he appreciated his wife's success.

Netizens reacted to the photo and applauded her intelligence and for finding time outside her busy schedule to pursue her career.

