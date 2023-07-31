Samini, on July 28, 2023, graduated from GIMPA with a project management degree after four years in the institution and celebrated with his family

In a video that popped up on social media, the renowned musician went home to a surprise party organised by his family, which put a broad smile on his face

Upon entering through the gate of his residence, his adorable kids rushed and embraced him whiles the crowd in the background screamed ''surprise"

Ghanaian music icon, Samini, on July 28, 2023, proudly rocked a graduation cap and gown as he received a project management degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

After four years of diligent study and hard work at the institution, the accomplished musician achieved this significant milestone in his academic journey.

The news of Samini's graduation spread like wildfire across social media, with heartwarming videos surfacing online. One of the footage showed the emotional and joyous moment when Samini returned home to a surprise party organised by his family. As he stepped through the gate of his residence, a burst of applause and cheers filled the air, creating an atmosphere of excitement.

Samini's family, beaming with pride, had planned the party to celebrate his achievement. The expression of surprise and elation on Samini's face upon seeing his family gathered to honour him was priceless.

The celebration became even more special as his adorable kids rushed towards him, embracing him with affection and pride. The bond between Samini and his family was evident during the heartwarming moment together.

Samini's graduation and family bond warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who admire Samini.

Awurabena said:

Waawww Samini is a nice man

One love commented:

Congratulations to my big boss Akyesaaa

Kingflomat reacted:

the family surprised you oo koo Emma you self you shock like electricity . this so lovely. big up yourself and congratulations to you bro.

Kofi Kinaata congratulates Samini

In a related story, Kofi Kinaata, in a tweet, congratulated his former record label boss Samini after the legendary musician graduated from GIMPA.

Samini bagged a project management degree from the highly revered institution after studying for four years there.

Many social media users were also happy about Samini's great achievement and congratulated him as well.

Source: YEN.com.gh