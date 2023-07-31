Ibrahim Mahama, Ghanaian millionaire and Engineers & Planners CEO, in a video, got on board a customised plane

The beautiful private jet had "Dzata" written on it, the trademark name of Ibrahim and his brother John Mahama's cement company

The interior of the jet was elegant as the cream-coloured seats looked luxurious and comfy, with Mahama comfortably sitting in it

Ibrahim Mahama, the renowned Ghanaian millionaire and CEO of Engineers & Planners, was seen in a video that he shared on Instagram boarding a lavish, customised plane.

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama on board his private jet Photo Source: ibrahim_mahama71

Source: TikTok

The aeroplane proudly displayed the name Dzata on its exterior, which happens to be the trademark name of the cement company, Dzata Cement, owned by Ibrahim and his brother, John Mahama.

The private jet exuded an air of opulence and sophistication. Its elegant interior featured cream-coloured seats that appeared nothing short of luxurious and exceptionally comfortable. In the video, Ibrahim Mahama was enjoying a relaxed and contented posture as he settled into one of the plush seats.

Ibrahim Mahama's success story is one of determination and hard work. As the CEO of Engineers & Planners, he has built an empire and significantly contributed to Ghana's economy. Many Ghanaians who watched the video hailed him and tapped into his blessings.

Ibrahim Mahama's opulence intrigues Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

slygongh commented:

I tap into your blessings daddy ❤️❤️

music_alexandr reacted:

This kinda blessing is only God oo

godwinfiavor said:

You’re highly blessed and you have touched many hearts

galuxcarz commented:

I once worked on your aircraft. Im gonna be the next pilot to be flying you around @ibrahim_mahama_71

asafojunior said:

I need just five minutes with this gentleman and I will be the next millionaire.

Ibrahim Mahama flying a jet

In another story, Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, in an old video, flew an aeroplane and shared a video of his flight online.

The rich mogul was seen in the video with a pilot's headset while sitting behind the steering wheels and controlling the aircraft.

Ibrahim Mahama's video stirred loads of reactions from his followers most of whom praised him.

Source: YEN.com.gh