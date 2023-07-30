The CEO of Engineers & Planners Ibrahim Mahama hs donated an undisclosed amount for the surgery of Evans Darko

The business mogul made the donation after stumbling on the story of Darko who is suffering from urethra stricture

Ibrahim Mahama's gesture has impressed many Ghanaians and they have praised him under the post

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has come to the aid of a young man named Evans Darko.

The Engineers & Planners CEO paid for Darko to undergo surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The beneficiary is reported to be suffering from a post-traumatic urethral stricture but lacked the financial capacity to undergo surgery.

Ibrahim Mahama donated for for surgery for Evans Darko Photo source: Rafik Mahama

Source: Facebook

Darko's plight caught the attention of the businessman after it was reported on Facebook by a blogger.

Ibrahim Mahama's donation to Darko's surgery was presented by his special aide, Rafik Mahama, who also reshared the story on social media and wished the young a speedy recovery.

See Rafik's post below:

Ghanaians hail Ibrahim Mahama for his kind donation

The gesture done by Ibrahim Mahama has touched many Ghanaians. They took to social media

Tanko Osman said:

I am super excited. I remember how emotional I was watching his story. God bless Baba

Richmond Atuah said:

I am so happy for Baba and his family. His story is truly inspiring and I am so glad that he is now able to live a life of freedom and joy. May God continue to bless him and his family.

Prince Hajj Musah said:

May Allah continue to bless you Baba Ibrahim Mahama and Rafik Mahama. Speedy recovery bro

Stephen Prima said:

May God bless you overwhelmingly Sir

Ibrahim Mahama dedicates excavator worth over GH¢60m to late mother

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mahama recently flaunted a multi-million dollar excavator in a video on his Instagram page.

He disclosed that the Liebherr 9400 excavator was dedicated to his late mother, Davi Joyce Tamakloe.

John Dumelo and many other Ghanaians applauded him for the heartwarming gesture.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts handsome son Ibrahim Jnr

Earlier, Ibrahim Mahama recently flaunted his young son, Ibrahim Jnr, as he celebrated his birthday.

Ibrahim who also owns Dzata Cement shared photos of the boy after a video of him about to cut his cake emerged.

The photos and video of Ibrahim Jnr have got many joining his father to celebrate his new age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh