A young Ghanaian footballer, nicknamed Messi, whose father is crippled, has been discovered by Yaw Dabo, who has promised to take care of him

Dabo revealed that the young boy had told him that his family depended on earnings from his mother's pure water hawking business

Dabo revealed that the young footballer's father's situation saddened him and is hopeful that his career will turn his life around

Ghanaian actor and Dabo SOccer Academy funder Yaw Dabo known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has discovered a young talented footballer who has saddened his heart with the story about his parents.

In a YouTube video shared by Plus 1 Tv, the young footballer nicknamed Messi revealed that his mother sells pure water to feed the family.

He added that his father was crippled due to an injection he received some years ago. The popular actor was saddened by the young boy's situation and offered to help him.

The successful actor stated that the young footballer's talent amazed him but was teary after seeing that his football boots were torn and affecting his performance on the pitch.

"When he played the ball, his friends hailed him on every dribble, but his football boots were evidently affecting his performance, so I had to get some boots from Kudus for him," Dabo said.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Dabo's kindness towards the young boy

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, thanking the hard-working and thriving football academy owner for helping the young boy and saving his career.

@saudaahmed4140 commented:

Never give up u Will make it in Life ❤❤

@bugewinkygh3939 commented:

He’s young ampa. And this platform is big for him.. I strongly believe this is a good start for him. He will be great

@collachflames commented:

God bless Bra Emma, and God richly bless Yaw Dabo for his great works for the youth. Soon he will get offers from Europe teams for his players so that he gains profit from his sweat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akrobeto, a Ghanaian actor, expressed his respect for Yaw Dabo and his dedication to his craft.

Akrobeto, who was delighted to see Dabo, expressed in an interview that he was impressed by his development. Dabo explained how he had suffered in the film business but was determined to be successful.

