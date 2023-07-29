Yaw Dabo, in a video, showed gratitude to kind Ghanaians who donated money to two players from his Dabo Soccer Academy

The two young boys received GH¢2,400 and 1,400, respectively, and Dabo advised them to use the money wisely

The actor said he was grateful for the support but pleaded with folks to do more to support the other players in the academy as well

Popular Ghanaian actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the kind-hearted Ghanaians who donated money to support two young players from his academy. In a heartwarming video, Dabo extended his thanks and highlighted the impact of the donations on the lives of the players.

The two talented boys received generous contributions totalling GH¢2,400 and GH¢1,400, respectively. Yaw Dabo revealed that the donations came at a crucial time when the players needed financial assistance to pursue their dreams in soccer. With bright smiles on their faces, the young athletes expressed their appreciation for the support they received.

During the video, Yaw Dabo also took the opportunity to offer wise advice to the two boys. He urged them to use the money wisely and responsibly, emphasizing the importance of investing in their future education alongside their soccer aspirations.

Dabo humbly requested more support from the public to benefit other young talents in his soccer academy. He passionately shared his vision of transforming the lives of many more aspiring athletes.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Dabo's efforts

benjaminakwasikuffour1812 said:

Yaw Dabo is really Adwene kese3 ampa, the way he answered about which city he got the most talented players from, he doesn't want to discourage anyone. Sky is the limit brother.'

norastewart4330 said:

Dabo always tells fact that’s one thing I love about him and Plus 1 tv may God also bless you keep up the good work you’ve been doing ❤️

amoskwakye7610 reacted:

Dabo well done keep it up bro ❤

Yaw Dabo plans to fly his players

Also, in a past interview with Plus 1 TV, Yaw Dabo shared his exciting plans to take players from his Dabo Soccer Academy on a tour of Europe.

In his characteristic humorous style, the renowned actor jokingly remarked about putting a "chain" on each player's leg to playfully discourage them from running away once they reached Europe.

Fans of the actor had wholeheartedly praised him for the remarkable work he was doing for his academy and young players all across the nation.

