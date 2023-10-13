Slim Buster has opened up about life in London, its perks and its difficulties, revealing that life generally was not rosy in the city

The musician said to live a comfortable life in London, one has to live within their means and not lavishly

The artiste warned Ghanaians who want to relocate to London to avoid the city if they have a mindset of living lavish

Ghanaian musician Slim Buster recently shared his experiences of living in London, shedding light on both the advantages and the challenges of life in the British capital. Contrary to the glamorous image many might have, Slim Buster emphasised that life in London was not always a bed of roses.

Ghanaian Musician Slim Buster Photo Source: Slim Buster

Source: Facebook

Slim Buster, while speaking to Zionfelix, stressed that living comfortably in London required prudent financial management. He emphasised the importance of living within one's means rather than extravagantly. "To thrive here, you must budget wisely and avoid unnecessary expenses," he advised. He mentioned that it was important to make thoughtful decisions about spending and be conscious of expenses like housing, transportation, and daily essentials.

The artiste issued a caution to Ghanaians contemplating a move to London with dreams of lavish living. He said that people with these expectations might find London's high cost of living challenging to cope with.

Slim Buster's London experience gets peeps talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

ebezslive said:

When u come over here, you have to be strong to face new challenges unno don’t be soft here, or else you go back to Ghana

pweedyjulzz commented:

Leaving in UK as a whole is expensive bro ….not juts London. Just work hard for more money

vivera_milinery_accessories reacted:

God bless you slimbuster ,am learning❤️

Slim Buster looks handsome and healthy

In a related story, Slim Buster, in a video, was paid a visit by popular blogger Zionfelix in his abode in London, and the legendary dancer and musician looked handsome and healthy.

The legendary entertainer lived in a beautiful apartment and described his part of London as one of the most expensive to live in the city.

Slim Buster is highly revered for his iconic dance moves, and many Ghanaians were happy to see the legend living well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh