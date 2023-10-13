Slim Buster: Ghanaian Musician Talks About Life In London, Advises Ghanaians
- Slim Buster has opened up about life in London, its perks and its difficulties, revealing that life generally was not rosy in the city
- The musician said to live a comfortable life in London, one has to live within their means and not lavishly
- The artiste warned Ghanaians who want to relocate to London to avoid the city if they have a mindset of living lavish
Ghanaian musician Slim Buster recently shared his experiences of living in London, shedding light on both the advantages and the challenges of life in the British capital. Contrary to the glamorous image many might have, Slim Buster emphasised that life in London was not always a bed of roses.
Slim Buster, while speaking to Zionfelix, stressed that living comfortably in London required prudent financial management. He emphasised the importance of living within one's means rather than extravagantly. "To thrive here, you must budget wisely and avoid unnecessary expenses," he advised. He mentioned that it was important to make thoughtful decisions about spending and be conscious of expenses like housing, transportation, and daily essentials.
The artiste issued a caution to Ghanaians contemplating a move to London with dreams of lavish living. He said that people with these expectations might find London's high cost of living challenging to cope with.
Slim Buster's London experience gets peeps talking
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users
ebezslive said:
When u come over here, you have to be strong to face new challenges unno don’t be soft here, or else you go back to Ghana
pweedyjulzz commented:
Leaving in UK as a whole is expensive bro ….not juts London. Just work hard for more money
vivera_milinery_accessories reacted:
God bless you slimbuster ,am learning❤️
Slim Buster looks handsome and healthy
In a related story, Slim Buster, in a video, was paid a visit by popular blogger Zionfelix in his abode in London, and the legendary dancer and musician looked handsome and healthy.
The legendary entertainer lived in a beautiful apartment and described his part of London as one of the most expensive to live in the city.
Slim Buster is highly revered for his iconic dance moves, and many Ghanaians were happy to see the legend living well.
Source: YEN.com.gh