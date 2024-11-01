Davido, in a video, was spotted hanging out with social media personality turned musician Showboy

The Nigerian singer later ordered a bowl of fufu and light soup with meat and ate it in his hotel suite

The videos of Davido hanging out with Showboy and eating the Ghanaian meal triggered laughter online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido made the headlines after he was spotted hanging out with musician Showboy and enjoying a bowl of fufu in his hotel room.

Nigerian musician Davido chills with Showboy and excitedly consumes a bowl of fufu and light soup. Photo source: @ghhyper1, @davido and @hypetribe

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable hitmaker and his entourage arrived in Ghana on October 30 for a music event. They headed straight to Mood Bar to party with numerous music lovers and nightlife fanatics at the Se7en Wednesdays event.

At the party, Davido and his crew, including celebrated Ghanaian blogger Gh Hyper, were spotted jamming to his old Whine Your Waist collaboration with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and an unreleased song, Awuke.

Davido chills with Showboy and eats fufu

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Davido invited social media personality and musician Showboy to his plush hotel suite, where they hung out and had fun.

The Nigerian musician beamed with a smile as he ordered a bowl of fufu and light soup with crabs and plenty of meat.

As the food arrived, Davido could not hide his joy. He hurriedly washed his hands and proceeded to consume it in its entirety.

The Davido Music Worldwide record label CEO nodded his approval as he joyfully proclaimed the fufu and light soup his favourite Ghanaian dish.

Watch the videos below:

Davido's videos stir reactions

The videos of Davido hanging out with Showboy and consuming a bowl of fufu and light soup triggered laughter among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

derry_onpoint commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Omo dey chop fufu like pancake 🥞."

brightowusu752 commented:

"Fufu wei u dey chew like that, Davido 😂."

vickybiamlipsy said:

"Davido is chewing the fufu😂."

_a.ssurance commented:

"Adanko😂🔥."

jane_kearing commented:

"Godfather representing 🔥😍."

Orhlad commented:

"Davido and steeze are ways apart😅😅."

Milliontarget commented:

"The same light soup Nigerians call water water is Davido's favourite 😅."

TriluxExchange commented:

"As a Nigerian living in Ghana, this fufu and light soup is our weakness 😂."

Jarvis eats fufu and light soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Jarvis was spotted eating fufu and light soup with her friends in Ghana.

The TikTok rated the Ghanaian dish perfect, as she constantly dipped her hands into the bowl and took a piece to satisfy herself.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh