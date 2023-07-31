Ghanaian actor Akrobeto showed his admiration for Yaw Dabo and applauded him for his hard work

In an interview with the diminutive actor, Akrobeto, who was excited to see Dabo stated that he was impressed by his progress

Dabo detailed that he had struggled in the movie industry yet, was determined to succeed in it

Kumawood actor Akrobeto shared his admiration for Yaw Dabo, known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, and applauded him for working hard to succeed in the movie industry.

The ace actor, Akrobeto, excited to see Yaw Dabo in an interview conducted in Dabo's office, revealed that he was proud of him and was always happy whenever he met him.

Akrobeto stated that he was impressed to see the popular actor and football enthusiast's commitment to his football academy and to his acting career.

"Whenever I see you, I get excited because you have done well. You have worked so hard, and that is something I admire about you", Akrobeto said.

While talking about Dabo's journey through the movie industry, Yaw Dabo revealed that looking at his diminutive stature, he wanted to succeed in movies like Wayoosi and Nigeria's Aki and Pawpaw.

He stated that these actors inspired him because of their stature and how they weren't discouraged, regardless of their heights and personalities.

"I saw Wayoosi and Aki and Pawpaw. When I watched their movies, I believed that I could also be like them with my talent, Dabo said".

Watch the video of Akrobeto interviewing Yaw Dabo below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Akrobetpo praising Yaw Dabo

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, applauding the two actors for their wisdom and for supporting the less privileged.

@Mixed-Curlies commented:

A great man once said to me, ''What makes you stand out of the crowd is PASSION,'' and that is what Dabo has; it will take him far.

@kwabenaasiedu-sekyi2961

Great content. The name of the program is very relatable and understanding. It is still an interview, but the magic is the name. Wofa Akrobeto is simply a wise man, he preserves our culture from all angles, language-wise! Good job, Wofa.

@kofimiezah1728 commented:

God bless you guys for the chances you gave to the poor people

Akrobeto "fires" critics over Agya Koo's mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in an interview, seasoned actor Akrobeto expressed amazement at people's claims that it was difficult for a Ghanaian actor to construct a home.

The topic of conversation was Agya Koo's mega-mansion and detractors' assertions that he funded its construction with money obtained from his political connections.

He added that they could shoot several movies in a few weeks back when Kumawood was at its peak. Thus, they were earning a comfortable living.

