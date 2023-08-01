Empress Gifty has shared a video of her performance at United Showbiz on her Instagram page

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, known privately as Gifty Osei, has taken to social media with a post, addressing her encounter with United Showbiz host, MzGee, on the entertainment show. MzGee reacted to the post, garnering reactions online.

In an Instagram post highlighting Empress Gifty's electrifying performance on United Showbiz, she added a caption stating that if someone asks you a silly question, give them a silly answer.

MzGee, who has trended for some controversies on her show, had asked Empress Gifty earlier on the show why she puts little or no effort into promoting her songs but only gives relationship advice.

The question, which was deemed inappropriate by Empress Gifty, made her request a rephrase, adding that the fashionable entertainment show host didn't have the right to talk about her songs since she was clueless about the efforts she put into them.

After the show, Empress Gifty shared the video on her Instagram with a caption saying:

"If someone asks you a silly question, give him a silly answer. Then he will know that he is not as wise as he thinks he is. Proverbs 26:5 EASY @Awiey3pa."

MzGee reacted to the post by saying:

"Eeeiiiiish Big Artiste international artiste…. I see your caption"

Watch Empress Gifty's Instagram post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Empress Gifty's Instagram post and MzGee's reaction

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Empress's post, while others agreed with her on calling out MzGee.

whats_up_gh commented:

I believe @iammzgee wasn’t trying to be rude, it’s the twi language that is a problem for her…. She’s not very fluent, so sometimes expressing herself becomes a problem, so she ends up using the wrong words.. aside from that, she’s a great host

sagat_anita commented:

My mommy you do all love you ❤️

sargeantmilly1 commented:

Mummy don't mind her. She doesn't know how to put a question and ask people. The time you started to sing gospel song , where she dey? She shouldn't come and joke with you kraaaa

Abeiku Santana calls MzGee the best journlasit in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that MzGee was referred to as Ghana's top journalist by Abeiku Santana.

In response to the widely circulated allegations that she is imitating the hosting style of her predecessor, Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee clarified that she is not attempting to do so.

