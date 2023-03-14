Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah continues to impress viewers of United Showbiz with her looks

The talented journalist took over from Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown who currently works with Onua TV

The United Showbiz program is one of the popular television shows that delves into trending entertainment topics in Ghana

Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, is one of the outstanding female presenters in the country now.

The style influencer has worked with top media houses in Ghana, including Multimedia and Media General, and now hosts the United Showbiz program for the Despite Media Group.

YEN.com.gh shares five elegant photos of MzGee in gorgeous outfits.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looks classy in a black gown

The outspoken television presenter wore a black corseted lace gown to host the popular United Showbiz program. She flaunted her skin in the see-through lace gown, which showed some cleavage.

MzGee wore a coloured frontal hairstyle and beautiful earrings while posing with Arnold Baidoo and Kwesi Ernest.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looks effortlessly chic in a pink suit

The gorgeous media personality wore a black lace camisole and pink jacket paired with matching pink pants.

MzGee looked elegant in a short hairstyle, flawless makeup and long eyelashes. She styled her look with stylish round earrings and black pointed high heels for her hosting duties.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee dresses down stylishly in a yellow dress

The eloquent broadcast journalist wore a long-sleeved yellow dress for her shoot. She slayed beautifully in a curly black hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Ghanaian media personality looks classy in corporate wear

The stunning media personality MzGee wore a colourful long-sleeved shirt and high-waisted blue pants as a show's host.

As she stepped out, she impressed her 400, 000 followers with her frontal hairstyle and sleek makeup look.

Ghanaian media personality shows skin in an African print dress

The curvy media personality MzGee looked regal in a short African print dress with side ruffles. The outstanding media personality wore a coloured bob hairstyle, heavy makeup and well-defined brows for this look.

