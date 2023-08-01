Michy has said that she would invite Shatta Waler to perform at her wedding if her husband demanded it

She revealed that she was in a serious relationship while being interviewed by Abeiku Santana

Michy added that she would take her percentage of the money that would be paid to Shatta because she would be doing the recommendation on his behalf

Shatta Wale's baby mama, known privately as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has said that she would invite Shatta Wale to perform at her wedding if her husband-to-be could afford him and wanted him to perform for them.

In an interview with ace journalist and radio host Abeiku Santana on Okay Fm, the fashionable personality revealed that she is in a new relationship and is open to inviting her ex-lover to perform at her wedding if her future husband requested it.

Michy, who had engaged in some argument with Medikal, made it clear that despite her past with Shatta Wale, she holds no ill feelings toward him. She emphasised that they have moved on amicably and maintained a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their child.

"I am currently in a serious relationship. If I was getting married to my current boyfriend and my husband requested that Shatta Wale performs at our wedding, I would not mind. I will take my 10% cut for recommending him."

The surprising statement has sparked curiosity and discussions among fans and the media.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Michy's statement about Shatta Wale performing at her wedding

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the video. While others deemed her replies funny, others felt the questions were unnecessary.

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Business is Business paaaa paaaa paaaa paaaa SM4LYF ❤

kwametoaker commented:

People please save this video for the future…. We will meet there for a discussion

kwamevirginf commented:

So why are you always mentioning Shatta Wale's name in all your interviews or is it the fault of the presenters?

Michy says her son got Shatta Wale's huge ears and stubbornness

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Michy emphasized the characteristics of her son that came from both her and his father, Shatta Wale.

She claimed that Majesty adopted his father's large ears and obstinacy while he adopted her lovely features and graceful legs.

Massive responses to her Instagram post about her statements followed as people expressed their opinions.

