Fashionable gospel artiste Empress Gifty was unhappy with United Showbiz host MzGee's comments about her music career

MzGee said that Empress Gifty focuses on acting as a marriage counsellor than promoting her songs

Empress Gifty, who was visibly upset, ordered MzGee to rephrase her question

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty blasted MzGee when the United Showbiz host tried to downplay efforts in promoting her song.

According to MzGee, Empress Gifty has turned into a social media marriage counsellor while her songs still need to be promoted.

This statement did not sit well with Empress Gifty, who asked MzGee to retract and show her some respect.

In the video, Mz Gee asked Empress Gifty why she had become an online counsellor instead of publicising her songs.

Empress Gifty replied to these and asked MzGee to be retracted her line of questioning.

MzGee, I don't understand what you are saying... No, you are talking to a big artiste. Rephrase the question. Do you know how much I put into my craft? To tell me that I just go on one media tour and stop.

Empress Gifty added that her social media activities complement her promotional strategy.

Whatever you tell me that I do on my social media pages, I play my songs. I promote people. You need to say all these things. I feel you just want to say something. I don't like it.

Peeps react to Empress Gifty's reaction after MzGee "mocked" her career

Many felt that MzGee was unprofessional with her questioning as they supported Empress Gifty for how she handled the confrontation.

@charitymakafuiklutsey1525 commented:

That MzGee is something else by the way, big up to you, Bro Clement. Happy Sunday to you all, the family of gossips.

@aliceowusu9108 commented:

Empress Gift is to be celebrated. She has really paid her dues and still paying if u can’t celebrate her keep ur mouth shut.

@liciaamofa commented:

Empress Gifty is a very wise woman. I like how she answers questions. The question Mzgee asked is stupid. Very unprofessional question and stupid response from Mzgee to say 3ne3 ashye wo de3.

Arnold Asmoah drags MzGee on United Showbiz, says he's disappointed in her hosting style

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Arnold Asamoah reacted on UTV while on the United Showbiz as a panellist.

According to the entertainment critic, MzGee did not know how to professionally moderate affairs on the show.

According to Arnold, MzGee should correct guests when they misquote what others say. But she doesn't, which leads to fights on the set.

