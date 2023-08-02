Singer Efya has said that she would not support or beef with her colleague musicians

She stated that it was a waste of time and energy, and she enjoyed working hard to gain recognition rather than engage in beef

The award-winning artiste added that she enjoys farming and would rather do that than waste time beefing with her colleagues

Ghanaian singer Efya, known privately as Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, has said that she prefers to work hard on her songs and promote them than engage in beefing. She added that beefing was a waste of time and would rather venture into farming since she loved to farm.

In an exclusive interview with TV3, Efya revealed her passion for farming and her decision to steer clear of music industry beef.

The multi-talented artiste expressed her deep love for agriculture and her desire to invest her time and energy into tilling the land instead of engaging in unnecessary conflicts within the music industry.

The award-winning singer stated that she preferred to promote her songs and invest her time and energy into them, ensuring that it was successful rather than through conflicts.

The successful singer said:

"I don't feed into beef. It is a waste of time and energy. I would rather use that time and energy to farm instead."

Watch the video of Efya talking about her interest in farming below:

Beef is relevant in the music industry- Chris Tsormana explains

In an interview with music expert Chris Tsornamah, he stated,

"The music industry is an attention economy. There have been publicity stunts in the whole world. The purpose of beefing is to create attention.

Planning beef is part of the music industry. 50 Cent was riding on beef with Kanye to draw attention to himself. Beef helps to gain attention. A musician’s career is an expression of their world, and since Efya sings to tough hearts; once she does that, she is okay.

Shatta for instance needs to rebel most times because of the mindset that people are bringing him down in the dancehall music genre." This helps artistes gain more attention with the calculated controverises they have planned.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Efya's statement about beefs and farming

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video on Efya's stance on beefing, while others expressed shock over her appearance.

ghanachalie commented:

I like her positivity

kwamezack_ commented:

It’s a way of building your craft too

augustina_takyi1 commented:

Yes, beef is a waste of energy

agbagba_clinton commented:

Eeeii is this our Efya?

Amerado reveals that beefing helps but should not be abused

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that rapper Amerado, well-known for his love for rap fights, gave his opinion on the rivalry between artistes.

He told YEN.com.gh that although competition has advantages, too much of anything is harmful. He added that collaboration is crucial to progress in every area and industry.

