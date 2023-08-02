Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video on her Instagram page where she was flaunting her curves and huge backside

She danced joyfully in the video and noted that she was living her best life

Many people praised her surgeon for doing an incredible job on her bum, while others cheered as she danced in the video

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger was captured on a rooftop shaking her backside vigorously in a video.

Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts huge curves in dance video.

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger shakes her bum vigorously in a video

In a social media post, Afia Schwarzenegger noted that she was on vacation in Manhattan in the US state of New York with her alleged lover.

Dressed in a grey top and leggings, she held onto a glass barrier as she shook her backside seriously, while other people around were seen and heard cheering her on and complimenting her moves.

The controversial Ghanaian celebrity whipped her hair and flaunted her curves in the video.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she stated that she was living her best life. She wrote:

Living my best life in Manhattan…. Keep talking!!!! Greetings from my husband to you all..the best gift I gave myself is silence.

Below is a video of Afia Schwarzenegger flaunting her backside on a trip to the U.S.

Ghanaians react to video of Afia Schwarzenegger shaking her backside

Ghanaian actresses Fella Makafui and Kisa Gbekle and many commenters cheered her on with lovely compliments.

Others applauded her plastic surgeon for doing an incredible job on her BBL, while some were not impressed with her actions and advised her to desist from such behaviour.

dkbghana said:

Afia my love, don't forget where you come from poo...what if the glass breaks?

dksn.gfx stated:

You're too old to be trying to impress strangers. Leave that for the Gen Zs

nodoubt137 said:

Awww Efia give your doctor extra dollars he really done well wow looking more beautiful

beverly_afaglo remarked:

The nyash is nyashing

ransford_otoo_official said:

The man sitting there wasn't comfy at all

benzyafrica stated:

Give them la dem no reach their mothers

