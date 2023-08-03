Reverend Obofour's wife, Bofowaa Ciara, has released a new video from her base in the United States

Reverend Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi, known on social media as Bofowaa, has shared a new video from her base in the United States.

The video shared on her Instagram page showed the mother of five stepping out with all of her children to have fun.

In the video, Bofowaa Ciara is spotted dressed in a fine outfit as she posed with her triplets and two elderly children. The male children wore blue and black outfits, and the girls rocked white T-shirts.

Obofour's wife and children stepped out in the US Photo source: @bofowaa

The proud mother held the hands of two of the children while her eldest child, Lawrensa, who recently celebrated her birthday, held the hands of the other two.

Parts of the video showed Bofowaa and her children standing and posing in the streets, and parts of the video had them seated.

Sharing the video, Obofours wife borrowed a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, which read:

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent!

Ghanaians react to Bofowaa's video with her children

The video of Obofour's wife and children has triggered reactions. Coming on the back of recent claims by Diamond Appiah that Bofowaa is struggling in the US, some asked about that. Others were impressed by the family, especially the growth of Lawrensa.

coos_n_clicks said:

Lawrensa has become so tall aww... We miss you

bridelafful said:

Beautiful ❤️

bongoman70z said:

Is it true what Diamond said

