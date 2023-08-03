The husband of gospel musician Piesie Esther has been praised for his dedication to his wife's musical journey

Mr Enoch, who doubles as the manager for the award-winning singer, was seen taking videos of his wife while she performed in the UK

Netizens have reacted to the video, applauding him for his genuine support and love for his talented wife

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Mr. Enoch Asiedu, the husband of Ghanaian gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has been hailed by her fans and some Ghanaians for his role in Piesie's UK tour with Nacee.

Piesie Esther's husband gets praised for his dedication to her career Photo credit: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Behind every successful artiste, an unsung hero often works diligently to ensure their triumph. In this case, it is Mr Enoch Asiedu, the husband and manager of Piesie Esther.

In videos from the successful show in London that have trended on social media, Mr Enoch's support and dedication to ensuring that his wife had a successful show won the hearts of netizens.

The husband of the award-winning musician took to Facebook and Instagram to stream his wife's performances live for all those who couldn't physically attend the concerts.

His efforts are an epitome of a foot team player and a supportive husband, earning him applause from some fans who were overwhelmed with the beauty of the couple's understanding.

Watch the video of Piesie Esther's husband at her UK tour below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Piesie Esther's husband's dedication to her music career

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and praised Mr Enoch for being a good husband.

feliciamensah672

She married the right person

akalizzcakeengineer

Awwwwwwn, marriage is too sweet when your spouse is supportive o menua…thumbs up for all good spouses

sikapa.akua commented:

God bless him and give him more strength to support his wife ❤️❤️

Piesie Esther talks about collaborating with Black Sherif

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Piesie Esther expressed interest in working with Black Sherif on a song.

The performer added that she was pleased that Blacko received the VGMA's top honour since he earned it. After speaking with him earlier in the AICC's Dome, the gospel performer said she respected the hip-hop artiste's persona during their sound check.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh